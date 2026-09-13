Dare Devil: Ajith Kumar’s next film with Adhik Ravichandran to not begin shoot from October 2026? Here’s what we know

Dare Devil, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, was announced recently, with director Adhik Ravichandran at the helm. While filming was expected to begin soon, with the film targeting a 2027 release, it seems that the shooting might be delayed.

Ajith Kumar’s Dare Devil to face delay in shooting?

According to a report shared by Touring Talkies, the Dare Devil team was planning to begin shooting in October 2026. However, as a race is expected to take place in Chennai this upcoming November or December, it seems that AK might be part of the tournament. If this is true, the actor might delay the start of the shoot for Dare Devil.

However, this is just a report for now, and no official update has been made by the team.

The upcoming project will feature music composed by Anirudh Ravichander , marking their collaboration after Vedhalam and Vidaamuyarchi.

Earlier, Adhik Ravichandran confirmed that his next directorial venture would reunite him with Ajith Kumar. The film is expected to be a family entertainer and, unlike Good Bad Ugly, is said to appeal to a wider audience. The project is also reportedly set to include several surprises for viewers.

The film was initially expected to begin production in early 2026. However, following reports of a change in the production setup, Shalini Ajithkumar is said to have taken over as the producer and will be backing the project.

While not officially confirmed, reports suggest that Kayadu Lohar could be part of the film’s cast.

Ajith Kumar’s work front

Ajith Kumar was last seen in the action drama Good Bad Ugly. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film follows AK, a former underworld figure known as Red Dragon.

After the birth of his son, AK decides to leave his past behind and spends 18 years in prison. However, after his release, he discovers that his son has been wrongly implicated in a case.

As a result, AK is forced to revisit his former life to uncover the truth and clear his son’s name.

Apart from Ajith Kumar, Good Bad Ugly also featured Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Prabhu, Prasanna, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Jackie Shroff, Shine Tom Chacko, and several others in key roles.

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