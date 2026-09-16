Dare Devil: Ajith Kumar’s next with Adhik Ravichandran begins filming on November 2, 2026; First look out

Ajith Kumar has been busy with his racing commitments but is now on track to resume work on his next project, titled Dare Devil, which is being produced by his wife, Shalini Ajithkumar. The team has officially confirmed that the film will begin shooting on November 2, 2026, along with the release of a stylish first-look poster.

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Ajith Kumar starrer Dare Devil begins shooting on November 2, 2026

Taking to social media, the production team announced, “ Dare Devil filming begins from November 02nd 2026!” Along with the announcement, the team unveiled the film’s first-look poster, featuring Ajith Kumar in a white ensemble and sporting his signature salt-and-pepper hairstyle.

Looking commanding as he sits on a red chair, Ajith is seen holding a die in his hand, giving off strong Billa vibes and offering a glimpse of his character.

Here’s the post:

Ajith Kumar ’s upcoming project will feature music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking their reunion after Vedhalam and Vidaamuyarchi.

Earlier, Adhik Ravichandran had confirmed that his next directorial venture would reunite him with Ajith Kumar. The film is expected to be a family entertainer and, unlike Good Bad Ugly, is reportedly being designed to appeal to a wider audience. The project is also said to feature several surprises for viewers.

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The film was initially expected to begin production in early 2026. However, following reports of a change in the production setup, Shalini Ajithkumar is said to have taken over as the producer and will be backing the project.

While official updates are yet to arrive, Kayadu Lohar is reportedly expected to play the female lead.

Ajith Kumar’s work front

Ajith Kumar was last seen in the action drama Good Bad Ugly . Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film follows AK, a former powerful figure known as Red Dragon.

After the birth of his son, AK decides to leave his past behind and spends 18 years in prison. However, following his release, he discovers that his son has been wrongly implicated in a case.

As a result, AK is forced to revisit his former life to uncover the truth and clear his son’s name.

Apart from Ajith Kumar, GBU also featured Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Prabhu, Prasanna, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Jackie Shroff, Shine Tom Chacko, and several others in key roles.

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