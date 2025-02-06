Dark OTT release: When and where to watch Telugu dub version of Jiiva and Priya Bhavani Shankar starrer Black

Jiiva and Priya Bhavani's starrer Black was earlier released on October 11, 2024, in theaters. Now, the film’s Telugu dub version, Dark, is slated to hit the OTT space for streaming!

When and where to watch Dark

The movie Dark, starring Jiiva in the lead role, is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The movie had made its online debut on February 5, 2025.

Official trailer and plot of Dark

The movie Dark, which is the Telugu dub version of the Tamil movie Black, focuses on the life of a young couple who moves into a serene row house in hopes of a more peaceful and private house. However, unbeknownst to them, the house has a history of an anomaly related to a supermoon effect.

Now, with the anomaly in play and a violent storm brewing, the couple finds themselves in the middle of a chilling event. Moreover, unsettled conflicts within their marriage also generate more trouble, making their survival all the more harder.

The rest of the movie focuses on whether the couple will overcome the challenges and what secrets will be uncovered with their horror experience.

Cast and crew of Dark

The movie Dark features Jiiva and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead roles. Apart from them, the movie also has actors like Vivek Prasanna, Yog Japee, Shah Ra, Swayam Siddha, Sindhoori, Raja Rudrakodi, Bharath Sivarajan, and many more in key roles.

The movie is helmed by director KG Balasubramani, who co-penned the screenplay along with AJ Suren. The film is an adaptation of the 2013 American movie Coherence, directed by James Ward Byrkit and starring Emily Foxler and Maury Sterling in lead roles.

The Telugu dub version of Black is musically composed by Sam CS as Gokul Benoy handles the cinematography. Moreover, Vikram and Leo fame Philomin Raj has edited the movie.

The film was received with generally mixed reviews from critics but was a major hit in theaters. The original Tamil version of the movie is also available on Amazon Prime Video.