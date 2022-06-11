Darshan aka D'Boss pens an emotional note to thank fans amid reports of being banned by Karantaka media

Kannada actor Darshan, also known as D' Boss is currently in news for reports of Karnataka media banning him. Several reports claim that the actor has been banned by the Karanataka media after he abused a media person. voice note of Challenging Star Darshan became viral on social media. In this audio conversation, which is claimed to be between Darshan and Media personnel, the actor is heard yelling at a person and cursing the media house with offensive language.

Post this controversy, several fans of the actor have come in support of him on Twitter. On that note, overwhelmed by the love and support, he penned an emotional note, calling him his celebrity.

Darshan penned an emotional note as he shared a post shared by a fan supporting him that read, “We have celebrated his movies from decades when there was no proper media. Now Media has banned him and targeted him just because he stood to himself. He doesn’t need Media but Media needs him for TRP. We will show what is the meaning of the movie celebration without media support during his Kranti release. He will remain People’s Champion Forever,”

D-Boss took to his Twitter Account and penned a heartfelt message for his fans. He wrote in Kannada, “I am grateful to my fans who are my celebrities. Also, I am overwhelmed and I have no words to express your love and support.”

Darshan has an interesting lineup for the fans. The actor will be seen in director V Harikrishna’s next titled Kranti. The project will mark Darshan’s second collaboration with V Harikrishna, B Suresha and Shylaja Nag after the team’s previous hit flick Yajamana. Another anticipated project featuring Darshan will be Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka. The historical fantasy will be helmed by S V Rajendra Singh Babu and Rocline Venkatesh will handle the film’s production.

Darshan will also play an interesting role in Yogaraj Bhat's upcoming venture Garadi.

