Darshan aka D'Boss wishes Ambareesh's son Abhishek with adorable pics: Happy birthday Junior
Actor Ambareesh's son actor Abishek is celebrating his birthday. The young actor's day got special as Kannada star Darshan, who is also fondly called D Boss wished him on his birthday. D Boss took to social media and shared a few adorable pics of the Abishek as he wished him a happy birthday.
D Boss took to his Twitter handle and shared a few pics of Abishek. In the pics, D Boss and Abhishek can be sharing moments of hugging and kissing. He wrote, "Happy birthday junior. May all your wishes be fulfilled. May God bless you with life, health and success in all your films."
Son of Kannada actor couple Ambareesh and Sumalatha, Abhishek Ambareesh debuted with the film ‘Amar’ a couple of years ago. It turned out to be the perfect launchpad for the actor. Abishek teamed up with director S. Mahesh for his next. Tentatively titled AA04, the upcoming film will see Abishek Ambareesh don the avatar of a unique warrior. KGF fame Ravi Basrur is the music composer.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Darshan has an interesting lineup including Kranti with director V Harikrishna. The project will mark Darshan’s second collaboration with V Harikrishna, B Suresha and Shylaja Nag after the team’s previous hit flick Yajamana. Another anticipated project featuring Darshan will be Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka. The historical fantasy will be helmed by S V Rajendra Singh Babu and Rocline Venkatesh will handle the film’s production. Darshan will also play an interesting role in Yogaraj Bhat's upcoming venture Garadi.
