Darshan aka D'Boss wishes Ambareesh's son Abhishek with adorable pics: Happy birthday Junior

Actor Ambareesh's son actor Abishek is celebrating his birthday. The young actor's day got special as Kannada star Darshan, who is also fondly called D Boss wished him on his birthday. D Boss took to social media and shared a few adorable pics of the Abishek as he wished him a happy birthday.

D Boss took to his Twitter handle and shared a few pics of Abishek. In the pics, D Boss and Abhishek can be sharing moments of hugging and kissing. He wrote, "Happy birthday junior. May all your wishes be fulfilled. May God bless you with life, health and success in all your films."

