Darshan opens up on celebrating his birthday; Says 'When Ambareesh passed away, I was in no mood'

Darshan revealed that this idea of replacing cakes with rice and other food grains came from his friend, Rakesh Pappanna. The actor also spoke up about how he had lost interest in celebrating his birthday after Ambareesh passed away.

Star actor Darshan turns 43 today, on February 16 and the actor’s ardent fans from across Karnataka have been celebrating this day in a best way possible. Darshan requested his fans to celebrate his birthday by getting rice and other grains instead of cake and flowers as it will be donated to orphanages and old-age homes across the state. In an interview with New Indian Express, Darshan revealed that this idea of replacing cakes with rice and other food grains came from his friend, Rakesh Pappanna and he is thankful to him. The actor also spoke up about how he had lost interest in celebrating his birthday after Ambareesh passed away.

Darshan said, "When appaji (Ambareesh) passed away, I was in no mood to celebrate my birthday. But Rakesh explained to me that fans come from all corners of the state to see me once a year, and that it was not nice on my part to tell them not to come. So instead of cake and garlands, he gave me the idea to ask them to bring rice and other necessities, which was conveyed to my fans. And they respected my words. And when all of these were delivered to the orphanages and old-age homes, the happiness we saw in those eyes brought us all immense satisfaction, and I continue to follow it this year too."

Challenging star Darshan is currently shooting for his 54th film, Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka. The team is shooting for the upcoming historical drama in Kerala. Directed by Rajendra Singh, veteran actress and MP Sumalatha is also playing the lead role in the film.

Credits :New Indian Express

Read More