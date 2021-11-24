Darshan remembers Rebel Star Ambareesh on his death anniversary; Pens a heartfelt note

On the third death anniversary of late actor-politician M H Ambareesh, Kannada star Darshan has penned a heartfelt note remembering the rebel star. Calling him an incredibly popular personality, Ambareesh's fans have also taken social media by storm as they remember him on his death anniversary today, November 24.

Sharing a memorable picture with the late actor on Instagram, Darshan wrote in Kannada, which translates to, "We will always be remembered for that caring heart and charming laugh of Appaji. As a special mentor, he was always there, good and bad. We all miss them so much for this goodbye. May Appaji's soul find lasting peace."

Take a look:

Ambareesh's wife Sumalatha Ambareesh also shared an emotional note and expressed how the legendary actor lives in our hearts and soul forever. "3 years ..you live on in our hearts ,thoughts & soul loved today and forever..," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of him having a poetic message.

Ambareesh passed away on 24 November 2018 due to a cardiac arrest at his residence. He was immediately taken to a private hospital in Bengaluru. Efforts to revive him failed and was pronounced dead at 10:15 PM. He was cremated with full state honours and also received a 21-gun salute.

Also Read: Chiyaan Vikram approached for an antagonist's role in Mahesh Babu & SS Rajamouli's massive project?