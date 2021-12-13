Darshan seeks blessings at Sri Mookambika Temple and spends time with devotees; PIC

Kannada star Darshan recently visited the Sri Mookambika Temple in Karnataka’s Udupi District to offer prayers. The Indra actor spent time with other devotees and a picture of him has surfaced on Twitter. The photo of the star in the puja attire along with others has gained a lot attention on social media.

Indian actor and celebrities whether from South of Bollywood are often seen taking the blessing of their deity. These stars are seen visiting big shrines especially before any big film release or any other import verdict.

Now, talking about his upcoming releases, Darshan has an interesting lineup for the fans. The actor will be seen in director V Harikrishna’s next titled Kranti. The project will mark Darshan’s second collaboration with V Harikrishna, B Suresha and Shylaja Nag after the team’s previous hit flick Yajamana.

Another anticipated project featuring Darshan will be Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka. The historical fantasy will be helmed by S V Rajendra Singh Babu and Rocline Venkatesh will handle the film’s production. Challenging Star Darshan will be essaying the title role in the movie. The music for the film will be given by Hamsalekha and it is likely to be available for release on 14 November 2022.

Darshan will also play an interesting role in Yogaraj Bhat's upcoming venture Garadi. The story of the film revolves around the pailwaans and the traditional gymnasiums. The release date is not available for Garadi as the project is in the initial stages of production.