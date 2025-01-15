Darshan shares first post after bail, celebrates Sankranti with wife Vijayalakshmi and son Vineesh; see viral PHOTOS

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding the murder and death of an individual.

Darshan Thoogudeepa is currently enjoying quality time with his family after securing bail in the Renukswamy murder case. Despite the ongoing legal battles, he celebrated Sankranti with his wife Vijayalakshmi and son Vineesh. His brother, Dinakar, also joined the festivities at his farmhouse.

Several photos of Darshan, smiling alongside his wife, son, and brother, have gone viral on social media. In the pictures, the actor can be seen fully embracing the festive spirit with his family. For the special occasion, he wore a bright yellow kurta and white pyjama.

Fans were thrilled to see Darshan with his family after a long time. As soon as the photos surfaced on social media platforms, his supporters flooded the comments, writing, "Boss is back."

Take a look at the viral photos below:

Days after receiving bail, Darshan put out his first social media post on the occasion of Sankranti. He wrote, "Happy Makar Sankranti to all the people of the state. May the kites of happiness in your life fly high, bring prosperity and happiness. Let's spread sesame and jaggery and welcome Makar Sankranti with new hope."

Take a look at his post below:

For those unfamiliar with the details, the actor had been arrested and jailed after Renukaswamy's body was discovered near a drain in Bengaluru on June 9. Investigations suggested that the victim had allegedly sent inappropriate messages to Darshan's partner, Pavithra Gowda, which reportedly angered the actor and may have led to the tragic incident. However, the case is still ongoing, and a final verdict is awaited.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

