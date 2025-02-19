Darshan Thoogudeepa has a heartfelt message for his ‘celebrities’ a.k.a fans who stood by him in ‘times of difficulty’

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding the murder and death of an individual.

Kannada star Darshan Thoogudeepa seems to have turned a new leaf in his life, after he has been granted a bail on medical grounds for the murder case of his 33-year-old fan Renukaswamy. The actor recently rang in his birthday and has now dropped a heartfelt note on social media, thanking fans for their outpour of love and always choosing to stand by him in difficult times.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Darshan penned a long note, where he addressed his fans as ‘celebrities’. The Kannada actor expressed deep gratitude for every one of his audience who chose to believe in him and stood by him in times of distress and challenge.

Check out the post here:

Furthermore he acknowledged how many of his fans have carried out special charitable works on his birthday, which he really feels enlightening and grateful for. Darshan thanked fans for continuing their encouragement for him and be the guiding light for the next step of his life.

In an excerpt from his long note he wrote “No matter how much I say about you, it feels like it is too little. I am forever grateful to these pure hearts who always stand by me in times of difficulty. Your love, encouragement and support are the true treasures of my life.I am deeply grateful for your loving blessings that make my birthday special. The charitable works you are doing in many places touch thousands of hearts. May these works of yours be a beacon of light for many.”

Meanwhile the actor’s next project titled The Devil had been announced on the occasion of his 48th birthday back on February 16. The 1 minute 4 seconds long teaser presented him in an absolutely sinister look in the role of a gangster.

