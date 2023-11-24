Darshan Thoogudeepa remembers Kannada star Ambareesh on his 5th death anniversary

Five years have elapsed since the demise of Sandalwood luminary Ambareesh, a cherished figure in Indian cinema known as the Rebel star in Kannada films. Today, he is fondly remembered by many, his spirit enduring in every heart.

In commemoration, Kannada superstar Darshan Thoogudeepa has paid tribute on Ambareesh's 5th death anniversary. The two actors, who shared the screen in the 2014 film Ambareesha, forged a connection that transcends time.

Darshan writes a heartfelt post for Ambareesh

Taking to his official social media handles, Darshan wrote “Our beloved Mandya man, Rebel Star Ambi Appaji has passed 5 years since he left us physically. His straightforward words, love, and ideals have always mixed with our breath. Love you forever.”

Many other actors including his wife Sumalatha had penned a note on the actor’s death anniversary. The Khaidi actress wrote “What a difference a single life made! Forever in our memories, happiness, sorrow, laughter, tears & every single moment. The vacuum you left is immeasurable But I will hold on to the love..not the loss..a life that touched so many others can never be lost.”

She added, “You are forever..loved forever..missed forever. Beyond one life..one world. Today I am sure, you will be smiling proudly and blessing our Abishek's movie from your universe.”

Ambareesh’s 5th Remembrance Day

Back on 24th November 2018, Ambareesh succumbed to death after suffering from breathing problems since 2014 and was hospitalized frequently for the same. The actor-turned-politician’s death caused widespread reactions from actors all over India, with Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Shiva Rajkumar, and many more coming on to express their heartfelt gratitude.

Ambareesh was considered one of the triumvirate personalities of Kannada cinema, alongside his contemporaries Rajkumar and Vishnuvardhan. The actor was also known for his long-running friendships with actors Rajinikanth, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Suhasini Maniratnam, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh Daggubati, R Sarathkumar, Radhika, Jayaram, Naresh, Arjun Sarja, Ramesh Aravind and many others. He had also conducted a reunion of all his contemporaries back in 2017 with these actors, calling themselves Class of the '80s.

