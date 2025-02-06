Darshan Thoogudeepa's Namma Preethiya Ramu to re-release in theaters ahead of actor's birthday; details inside

Darshan Thoogudeepa's blockbuster film Namma Preethiya Ramu is all set for a theatrical re-release. Yes, you read that right. The movie will hit the big screens once again on Valentine's Day, just two days before his birthday on February 16.

Fans are quite excited to watch the movie in theaters on February 14. This film was a turning point in Darshan's career and is considered one of his best films.

Take a look at the post below:

The Kannada film Namma Preethiya Ramu tells the story of Ramu. He is a visually impaired man who survives by singing on the streets. One day, he meets a man who promises to restore his eyesight. Ramu believes him but soon realizes the man has some vicious and evil intentions.

While playing Ramu, Darshan had to portray a visually impaired character with accuracy. According to News 18, to make his performance look real, the actor chose not to wear his lenses. Fans believe this effort made his acting even more convincing.

Filming without lenses was challenging, but Darshan remained committed. After the shoot, he had to undergo eye surgery. Though the film was released in 2003, he still faces eye issues today. At times, he even experiences pain in his left eye.

Namma Preethiya Ramu is directed by Sanjay-Vijay and is based on Vasanthiyum Lakshmiyum Pinne Njaanum by Vinayan. The film is produced by G. Nandakumar and B. P. Rame Gowda under the banner of Vishwapriya Films. The cinematography is handled by Ramesh Babu, while K. Girish Kumar takes care of the editing.

Advertisement

The music is composed by Ilaiyaraaja. The cast includes Darshan as Ramu, Navya Natarajan as Lakshmi, and Hamsavijetha as Vasanthi. Doddanna plays the role of a restaurant owner, while Umashree portrays Ramu's mother. The film also features Karibasavaiah, Pavitra Lokesh, and Nandini in supporting roles.

Are you excited to watch Darshan's movie Namma Preethiya Ramu in theaters? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.