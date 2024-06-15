Darshan’s son REACTS to trolls after his father’s arrest in murder case: ‘I'm a 15-year-old...’

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Darshan Thoogudeepa's son took a stand against the trolls by posting on Instagram, addressing the unjust targeting of his family following his father's arrest. Darshan and his alleged partner Pavithra Gowda were taken into custody on June 11 in relation to the Renuka Swamy murder case.

Darshan’s son Vinish calls out trolls for hate and negativity

In a recent update, Kannada actor Darshan’s son Vinish called out trolls in an Instagram post after his father was arrested on June 11. The 15-year-old hit the trolls for all hate comments against Darshan.

He wrote, “Thank you all for all the bad comments and offensive language towards my father and not considering that I am a 15-year-old with feelings, and even during this hard time when my mom and dad required support cursing at me won’t change that you everyone. (sic)”

Further, Vinish also emphasized that the trolls failed to consider his young age. Meanwhile, as per a report in TOI, Darshan’s wife, Vijayalakshmi unfollowed him on social media before deactivating her Instagram account.

What is Darshan Thoogudeepa’s controversy?

Recently, Darshan Thoogudeepa and his alleged lover Pavithra Gowda were arrested by the Bengaluru police on the grounds of murder charges. Reportedly, 33-year-old Renuka Swamy, a pharmacist from Chitradurga, had made derogatory comments against Gowda, which did not sit well with her.

This inspired her to seek revenge against him with Kannada star Darshan Thoogudeepa who allegedly instigated the murder. The latter, using his henchmen, got hold of the victim and murdered him inside his garage with multiple weapons.

Afterward, the victim’s body was disposed of in a storm drainage. As the alleged murder is being investigated, both the actors are under police custody. A report in India Today suggests that 3 people have already confessed to the crime and said they killed Renuka allegedly on the instructions of Darshan.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

