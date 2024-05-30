Das Ka Dhamki actress Nivetha Pethuraj's heated argument video with cops goes VIRAL; here's how netizens react

Actress Nivetha Pethuraj has found herself embroiled in a controversy as a video showing her allegedly arguing with police officials in Hyderabad has surfaced on social media. As soon as the footage appeared, several speculations about the video being a publicity stunt also arose.

Video of Nivetha Pethuraj’s heated argument with Police goes viral

In a shocking turn of events, actress Nivetha Pethuraj, known for her works in Tamil and Telugu movies, has hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The latest video that seems to be making rounds on the Internet shows the actress involved in a heated argument with police in Hyderabad.

The police stopped Nivetha while she was traveling in her car and asked her to open the car's boot. The actress refused to open it and got engaged in a verbal fight with the police officials.

Check out the video below:

However, netizens are skeptical about the authenticity of the viral video. Speculations regarding the footage being a promotional stunt by the actress have also surfaced. Besides, the netizens were smart enough to spot that the police official seen in the footage was wearing an incorrect uniform, which raised doubts about the video being fake.

However, we'll have to wait for the official reaction from Nivetha Pethuraj on the viral video to know the reality.

Nivetha Pethuraj on the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nivetha was last seen in the bilingual horror thriller movie titled Boo, which was released on May 27, last year on Jio Cinema. The film was released in Tamil and Telugu and was directed by A. L. Vijay.

The story revolves around a girl named Kiara and her friends discovering a mysterious book called Halloween Stories during their Halloween party at Kiara's house. The book comes with a warning to read all the chapters without stopping, and the group thus embarks on a journey into its ghostly tales.

As they delve deeper, they encounter the characters from the stories in real life. The movie further explores the secrets of the book. Pethuraj shared the screen alongside Rakul Preet Singh, Vishwak Sen, and Reba Monica John in crucial roles.

Currently, the actress is working on the Telugu remake of the Tamil film Soppanna Sundari. The viral video is speculated to be a strategic plan for the promotion of this movie.

