Dasara: 10 tweets you must definitely check out before watching Nani, Keerthy Suresh's romantic action drama

Natural Star Nani's pan-Indian film Dasara, which has been carrying massive expectations, finally hit the theatres today. The mass actioner impressed the audiences with a trailer, teaser, posters and raw performance of Nani and Keerthy Suresh. As the film was released, Dasara opened up with a massive response and movie buffs thronged to the theatre to watch. The film managed to live up to the expectations set and netizens have given thumbs up.

Several netizens shared their views on Dasara after watching the film in cinema halls. Many movie buffs have called the film 'raw and rustic' with the right emotions on friendship and love. Yet again, Nani impressed the audiences with his natural performance as Dharani and his chemistry with Keerthy Suresh is also being hailed. The actress played the role of Vennela, the wife of Dharani. The cinematography, songs and BGM is said to be top-notch as well. Many netizens have called 'Dasara the next big in the Telugu film industry'.

Well, if you are planning to watch Nani and Keerthy Suresh's Dasara this weekend, take a look at 10 tweets by the audiences.



About Dasara

The Telugu-language pan-India movie is a period action-adventure drama written and directed by debutant Srikanth Odela. Set against the backdrop of the Singareni coal mines in India’s Telangana state, the film revolves around Nani's character and the ruckus he creates after getting intoxicated.

Dasara features Prakash Raj, Samuthirakani, Deekshith Shetty, Meera Jasmine, Roshan Mathew, Rajendra Prasad, Sai Kumar, Zarina Wahab, Shamna Kasim, and others in supporting roles. Santhosh Narayanan composed the music. It is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, under the banner Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas.