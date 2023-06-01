Dasara director Srikanth Odela ties the knot; Nani shares first pic of newlyweds

Director Srikanth Odela, who made waves with his blockbuster film Dasara, is married. The director tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in his hometown, Godavarikhani. Nani, who acted in Dasara announced the good news by sharing a pic of Srikanth Odela with his wife from the wedding.

Nani took to Twitter and shared a wedding photo of Dasara director Srikanth Odela and his wife as he sent best wishes. The actor wrote, "Mana @odela_srikanth pelli chesukunnadu :) Send all your love and blessings."

According to reports, it's a traditional arranged marriage for Srikanth Odela. It is said he used to work as an associate director and one of his friends suggested that he marry another friend, Shiva's sister. He reportedly agreed and said has no objection as long as Shiva, his sister, and his family are okay with the alliance. Despite caste differences, their friends played a crucial role in mediating between the families and convincing them to embrace this unique alliance. Well, the rest is history. Today, they are happily married.

Check out Srikanth Odela pic with his wife from wedding here:

About Srikanth Odela's professional front

Srikanth Odela worked as associate director under Sukumar for Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule. He made his directorial debut with Dasara, starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh. Dasara was released on 30 March 2023 and received positive reviews from critics and became a commercial success at the box office. The film marked more than 100 crores at the box office. The story revolves around a village addicted to alcohol and is framed by Telangana's Singareni coal mines. There is a love story, coal stealing, and a lot of action, a societal message, caste politics and more in the film.

Meanwhile, the director has already signed his next movie under the production house, Sithara Entertainments. The film will reportedly star Akhil Akkineni in the lead role. However, an official announcement regarding this is awaited.

