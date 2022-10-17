Dasara First look: Keerthy Suresh shines as the village belle Vennala; Check out
On Keerthy Suresh's 30th birthday, the makers of action entertainer Dasara unveiled her first look from the film.
Keerthy Suresh is celebrating her 30th birthday today and in order to mark the special occasion, the makers of her upcoming action entertainer Dasara have unveiled her look from the film. The National Award-winning actress will essay the role of a dusky village belle, Vennala in the film. She is hard to recognise in a yellow saree, gajras and dark makeup. The poster features her shaking a leg as the drummers play the drum.
From Nani's first look to the recently released first song Dhoom Dhaam, all the previews of Dasara have received a great response from movie buffs. Made under the direction of debutant filmmaker Srikanth Odela, the project is being mounted on a large scale by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas production house. Aside from Keerthy Suresh and Nani, the movie will also see Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, and Zarina Wahab in significant roles, along with the rest.
Check out the poster below:
Now, coming to the technical crew of the film, the music of the drama has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan, while Sathyan Sooryan headed the cinematography department. In addition to this, Navin Nooli is on board the team as the editor. Meanwhile, Avinash Kolla is the production designer of the film, and Vijay Chaganti is the Executive Producer.
Dasara is scheduled to release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages on 30th March 2023.
Over and above this, Keerthy Suresh has also been roped in to play a key role in Mari Selvaraj's directorial Maamannan. The primary cast of the movie also includes Fahadh Faasil and Vadivel. Touted to be a suspense drama, the project has been backed by Udhayanidhi Stalin under the banner of Red Giant Movie.
