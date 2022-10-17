Dasara First look: Keerthy Suresh shines as the village belle Vennala; Check out

Keerthy Suresh is celebrating her 30th birthday today and in order to mark the special occasion, the makers of her upcoming action entertainer Dasara have unveiled her look from the film. The National Award-winning actress will essay the role of a dusky village belle, Vennala in the film. She is hard to recognise in a yellow saree, gajras and dark makeup. The poster features her shaking a leg as the drummers play the drum.

From Nani's first look to the recently released first song Dhoom Dhaam, all the previews of Dasara have received a great response from movie buffs. Made under the direction of debutant filmmaker Srikanth Odela, the project is being mounted on a large scale by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas production house. Aside from Keerthy Suresh and Nani, the movie will also see Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, and Zarina Wahab in significant roles, along with the rest.