Dasara: Meet Nani as 'Dharani', watch out for his rustic look, it'll give you the chills

Natural Star Nani will be seen in a never seen before fierce avatar as Dharani in his upcoming flick Dasara with National award winning actress Keerthy Suresh. Introducing his character, the star has shared a new poster from the flick on Instagram. Yesterday, the actor took to his social media handle and announced that a new update will be released tomorrow at 11:34 AM. He also hinted that it could be a double surprise of both first look and glimpse video, this has got fans super excited and pumped up for Sunday.

Check out the look below:

