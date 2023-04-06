Dasara: Nani gets emotional for blockbuster success from fans; Thanks Prabhas, SS Rajamouli for support

Nani has been making strides to the top of Telugu cinema for quite some time now. He has been in the wait for a true-blue commercial hit that could clear his dry spell at the box office and it seems like Dasara, his latest film has delivered on all fronts for the star. The Srikanth Odhela directorial has been getting good reviews and has officially crossed 100 crores at the global box office as per official confirmation from the team. This has been a long-time coming moment for Nani who has been focusing on content-driven movement in Telugu cinema for a long time and fans can’t be happier for their actor who has been delivering some gutsy storytelling in the past few years. In the recently held mega success meet of the film, Nani expressed his gratitude to the industry.

Nani acknowledges stalwarts like Rajamouli, Sukumar, Mahesh Babu, and Prabhas for Dasara’s success

The success meet was met with a lot of enthusiasm from fans and Nani evidently was elated at the film’s global sweep. In his speech, Nani said,” "Always remember, if you ever thought of doing something and anyone says you can't do it, you can know what dialogue to say. Thank you so much once again for a very very memorable success. It will be a forgettable moment for me always. So many people from the industry supported me and Dasara. Mahesh Babu and Prabhas Anna especially supported me with a tweet on Dasara. The proud director's SS Rajamouli and Sukumar sir also. Thank you to everyone who supported and made it reach to you guys."

The moment was quite special for the actor who was on the lookout for box office success and he alludes to the power of films to make dreams come true in his short yet powerful speech. There were also some strong emotions on display from the “Natural Star” and acknowledgment of the relevance and validation that accompanies the smashing success of the film. Nani also went on to clarify that Dasara, unlike the speculations from the media, won’t be having a sequel as it was always planned to be a single film from the onset. Dasara is also the biggest grosser for Nani to date and the quickest to gain that milestone in recent times.

Future projects

Dasara is set in the backdrop of a coal mine in Telangana’s Karimnagar district and tells the story of revenge, love, and ambition with Keerthi Suresh playing the female lead. The film is Nani’s first entry in the esteemed 100 crore club and is sure to be collecting much more in the coming days. Nani will be next seen in the yet untitled Nani 30, directed by newcomer Shouryuv. Nani will be sharing the screen with Mrunal Thakur of Seetha Ramam fame. The film is touted to be an intense romance and no other details are yet revealed. However, Nani is busy celebrating the overwhelming reception of Dasara and is sure to change his stakes as a leading man in the future.

