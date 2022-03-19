Dasara: Nani makes fans excited as he hints at a double surprise on Sunday

Nani's next Dasara will feature in a never seen before role so the anticipation about the film is high. Now, the actor took to his social media handle and announced that a new update will be released tomorrow at 11:34 AM. He also hinted that it could be a double surprise of both first look and glimpse video, this has got fans super excited and pumped up for Sunday.

Sharing a poster from Dasara and announcing the same, Nani wrote on Twitter, "First look ? A glimpse ? Or both ? Tomorrow 11.34AM :)."

Popular Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew will reportedly play a very crucial role in the film. If the reports turn out to be true, then Nani starrer Dasara will mark the debut of Roshan in Tollywood.

Dasara is a mass and action-packed role in a story set in a village situated in Singareni Coal Mines in Godavarikhani. Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab are the important cast of the film that will have music by Santhosh Narayanan with Sathyan Sooryan ISC handling cinematography.

Sudhakar Cherukuri who is producing a different range of films under his Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas (SLVC) is mounting Dasara prestigiously on a lavish budget. National Award Winning actress Keerthy Suresh plays the leading lady in the movie.

