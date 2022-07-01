Dasara: Nani treats fans with a rustic new poster as he joins the sets for a lengthy schedule in Hyderabad

After scoring a blockbuster success with Ante Sundaraniki, Nani has begun working on his next film Dasara with Srikanth Odela. The actor has joined the sets today for the next schedule, which is said to be lengthy. Along with Nani, leading lady Keerthy Suresh and other main casts will also take part in the shoot. The makers erected a massive set in Hyderabad to shoot this long schedule.

Nani took to social media and shared a new poster from the film as he announced the details of the shoot. In the poster, Nani appears in out an out rural mass avatar in lungi and vest, standing in a coal mine and smoking.

In the last schedule, a huge action episode was canned under the supervision of stunt director Anbariv. Before that, a song was shot on Nani and Keerthy Suresh. Prem Rakshit master who stunned the entire nation with his choreography for Naatu Naatu song in RRR choreographed the song that was filmed gigantically with 500 dancers.

The film’s story is set in a village situated in Singareni Coal Mines in Godavarikhani (Telangana) in Peddapalli district. National Award-Winning actress Keerthy Suresh has paired opposite Nani in this rustic mass action entertainer. Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab are the important cast of the film that will have music by Santhosh Narayanan with Sathyan Sooryan ISC handling cinematography.

Navin Nooli is the editor and Avinash Kolla is the production designer of the film, while Vijay Chaganti is the Executive Producer. Dasara marks Nani’s first Pan India project and it is being made on a massive scale. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.