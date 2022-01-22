Dasara: Nani to undergo rustic makeover; Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew to make his debut in Telugu?

Nani teams up with debutant director Srikanth Odela for his forthcoming film titled Dasara. Unlike his boy-to-next-door roles, Dasara will feature Nani sporting a rugged look and his new avatar has left his fans intrigued. Hyderabad Times, “I will commence shooting for Dasara soon. I believe it’s a genre that hasn’t been explored in Tollywood. The role too is something new for me, it’s raw and rustic. I’m even learning the Telangana dialect to lend more authenticity to my character.”

Popular Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew will reportedly play a very crucial role in the film. If the reports turn out to be true, then Nani starrer Dasara will mark the debut of Roshan in Tollywood. However, nothing is officially confirmed or announced. The official announcement is expected to be made in the coming weeks.

Dasara is a mass and action-packed role in a story set in a village situated in Singareni Coal Mines in Godavarikhani. Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab are the important cast of the film that will have music by Santhosh Narayanan with Sathyan Sooryan ISC handling cinematography.

Sudhakar Cherukuri who is producing a different range of films under his Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas (SLVC) is mounting Dasara prestigiously on a lavish budget. National Award Winning actress Keerthy Suresh plays the leading lady in the movie.

