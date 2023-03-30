Dasara: Nani watches FDFS with wife and son in theatres; Keerthy Suresh also joins to witness fans' reaction

Nani's highly anticipated film Dasara has finally hit the theatres today, on the occasion of Ram Navami. The actor was clicked with his wife Anjana and Arjun at a theatre in Hyderabad to watch the first-day first show of Dasara along with fans. The female lead of the film, Keerthy Suresh also joined them to watch.

Nani got a grand welcome to the movie theatre with a flower shower as his wife carried their 4-year-old son in her arms. Keerthy Suresh also joined Nani to watch the film and looked beautiful in the white ethnic suit.



Meanwhile, Dasara has managed to live up to the expectations as audiences are heaping praises on the film, Nani and Keerthy Suresh's performance, storyline, cinematography, and more. Many netizens have given a huge thumbs up to the film and said it's just a watch. Dasara is said to be an action-packed, raw, and rustic love story.

Nani underwent a massive transformation for the character of Dharani, a rugged wayward belonging to Veerlapalli village in rural Telangana. Keerthy Suresh played the role of Dharani's wife, Vennela, a village belle. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film is also written by Jella Srinath, Arjuna Paturi, and Vamsi Krishna.

Dasara features Prakash Raj, Samuthirakani, Deekshith Shetty, Meera Jasmine, Roshan Mathew, Rajendra Prasad, Sai Kumar, Zarina Wahab, Shamna Kasim, and others in supporting roles. Santhosh Narayanan has composed the songs and original score. Sathyan Sooryan is the director of photography. Naveen Nooli handles the editing. Dasara, which is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas.

