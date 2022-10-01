Dasara: Nani's fierce, rugged look in first single Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthan stands out; Song out on October 3
Dasara: Nani's fierce, rugged look in first single Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthan stands out; Song out on October 3
Nani, who is fondly known as Natural star, is gearing up for another interesting and unique film titled Dasara. It is one of the most anticipated films. Now, the actor shared the poster of the first single Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan, and announced the details. He looks rugged and fierce in the poster and full song will be released on October 3.
On September 29, Nani took to Twitter to announce the release of the first single, Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan with the caption, 'Day after'. Nani is seen in lungi and vest with a rugged beard, messy hair, and a fierce look on his face. The poster is wild and promises a visual treat yet again with his performance. The first single is said to be the 'massiest' song ever.
Take a look at Nani's poster here:
This mass entertainer will be out in the cinema halls on the 30th of March in 2023. Made under the direction of Srikanth Odela, this will be the Natural Star's first pan-India movie. Set against the backdrop of a village situated in Singareni Coal Mines in Godavarikhani in Telangana, the project will see the protagonist in a new rustic avatar. Keerthy Suresh is the female lead of the film.
Bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri on a massive scale under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas, Santhosh Narayanan is a part of the venture as the music director, and Sathyan Sooryan ISC is the cinematographer. While Navin Nooli is the editor for the movie, Avinash Kolla is the production designer of the flick.
Also Read: King Of Kotha: Dulquer Salmaan and team to drop the first look poster on THIS date; Read details