Dasara: Nani's fierce, rugged look in first single Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthan stands out; Song out on October 3

Nani, who is fondly known as Natural star, is gearing up for another interesting and unique film titled Dasara. It is one of the most anticipated films. Now, the actor shared the poster of the first single Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan, and announced the details. He looks rugged and fierce in the poster and full song will be released on October 3.

On September 29, Nani took to Twitter to announce the release of the first single, Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan with the caption, 'Day after'. Nani is seen in lungi and vest with a rugged beard, messy hair, and a fierce look on his face. The poster is wild and promises a visual treat yet again with his performance. The first single is said to be the 'massiest' song ever.