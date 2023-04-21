Dasara OTT release date: Here's where and when you can watch Nani and Keerthy Suresh starrer

Nani and Keerthy Suresh's Dasara, which created a rage at the box office with blockbuster reviews and numbers, is gearing up for digital release. Yes, the official OTT release date of the film has been announced. If you are someone, who has been waiting for the digital release of Dasara, then check down below for all details. Here's where and when you can watch the film from your couch.

Where to watch Dasara

Dasara's digital release date has been announced today on social media. The film will be released on the OTT platform, on April 27, just a few weeks after its theatrical release on March 30. According to reports, the OTT version of Dasara will be a little longer than the theatrical cut. However, an official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

When to watch

Dasara's digital rights have been bagged by Netflix. The film will be released on the OTT platform, Netflix. The release date has been announced today on social media.



About Dasara

Dasara is set in the backdrop of a coal mine in Telangana’s Karimnagar district and tells the story of revenge, love, and ambition. The story revolves around a downtrodden hero, Dharani, played by Nani, and his journey to seek revenge against those who have killed his friend. The film impressed the audiences and critics as well for its raw performances, storyline, and cinematography. Nani and Keerthy Suresh gave their career-best' performances. Not just audiences, even several celebs, from Chiranjeevi to Allu Arjun praised Dasara.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film is also written by Jella Srinath, Arjuna Paturi, and Vamsi Krishna. Dasara features Prakash Raj, Samuthirakani, Deekshith Shetty, Meera Jasmine, Roshan Mathew, Rajendra Prasad, Sai Kumar, Zarina Wahab, Shamna Kasim, and others in supporting roles. Santhosh Narayanan has composed the songs and original score.

The Srikanth Odela directorial has managed to get good reviews from the audiences and officially crossed 100 crores at the global box office as per official confirmation from the team.

Upcoming films

Nani will be seen in a romantic film directed by debutant director Shouryuv, where he will be sharing the screen with Sita Ramam fame actress Mrunal Thakur. Tentatively titled #Nani30, it is expected to hit the screens by this December.

