Dasara shoot underway; Nani and Keerthy Suresh film a song in Telangana

Natural Star Nani does not believe in repeating his characters in any form and this time as well, the actor is going to showcase his mass power in the latest project, Dasara. The shoot for the upcoming masala entertainer is taking place in Telangana right now.

The team is filming a song that will be picturised by Nani and co-star Keerthy Suresh and choreographed by Prem Rakshit in Godavarikhani. The dance director is credited for choreographing the Naatu Naatu song in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. This Dasara single is being shot on a gigantic scale with 500 dancers. Spark Of Dasara glimpse that was released recently received a thumping nod by the audience.

Nani will be seen in a mass avatar as Dharani in his first pan-India venture. He has donned a rugged look for this action-packed role in this intense drama. The story of the film is set in a Telangana village located in Singareni Coal Mines in Godavarikhani.

Being helmed by first-time filmmaker Srikanth Odela, the movie is being financed by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. The movie is said to be made on a lavish budget. Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, Zarina Wahab will also be seen in a crucial roles in the film that is said to release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Santhosh Narayanan has composed the tunes for Dasara and Sathyan Sooryan ISC is handling cinematography. Navin Nooli is taking care of editing and Avinash Kolla is the production designer of the film.

