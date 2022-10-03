Dasara song Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan: Nani is at his rugged best in the peppy street number
Take a look at the first single Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan from Nani's action entertainer Dasara. The track makes for a perfect street number.
After Ante Sundaraniki, Nani will next grace the big screens with the action drama Dasara. Adding to the buzz of the already highly-anticipated film, the makers have unveiled the primary track from the movie titled Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan. The upbeat number begins as a typical Telangana-style folk track. In order to add some energy, Dharani (Nani) offers an alcohol bottle to the band. Thanks to the buzz, the single soon turns into one of the massiest local street numbers.
Nani went through an unbelievable makeover for his role in the film which is prominent in the song. Santhosh Narayan composed the track, and Rahul Sipligunj, Palamuru Jangireddy, Narsamma, Gotte Kanakavva, and Gannora Dasa Laxmi have lent their voices to Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan. Meanwhile, Kasarla Shyam has provided the lyrics for this typical Telangana-style number.
Check out the song below:
Srikanth Odela is stepping into the field of direction with Dasara. The project has been made on a large scale by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the production house Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. For the unversed, National Award-Winning actress Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the leading lady in the movie.
Besides Nani and Keerthy Suresh, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, and Zarina Wahab are also playing important roles in the film. Now, talking about the technical crew, while Sathyan Sooryan ISC is the head of the cinematography department, editing has been performed by Navin Nooli.
Avinash Kolla is the production designer of the drama, whereas Vijay Chaganti is the Executive Producer.
Dasara will be released in the cinema halls in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages on 30th March 2023.
