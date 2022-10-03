Dasara song Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan: Nani is at his rugged best in the peppy street number

After Ante Sundaraniki, Nani will next grace the big screens with the action drama Dasara. Adding to the buzz of the already highly-anticipated film, the makers have unveiled the primary track from the movie titled Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan. The upbeat number begins as a typical Telangana-style folk track. In order to add some energy, Dharani (Nani) offers an alcohol bottle to the band. Thanks to the buzz, the single soon turns into one of the massiest local street numbers.

Nani went through an unbelievable makeover for his role in the film which is prominent in the song. Santhosh Narayan composed the track, and Rahul Sipligunj, Palamuru Jangireddy, Narsamma, Gotte Kanakavva, and Gannora Dasa Laxmi have lent their voices to Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan. Meanwhile, Kasarla Shyam has provided the lyrics for this typical Telangana-style number.