Dasara Special Poster: Nani and his gang chilling together makes for a perfect still on Friendship Day

Natural Star Nani's upcoming flick Dasara, directed by debutant Srikanth Odela, has been making the right noise since its inception for a lot of reasons. One is, Nani's massive transformation. He underwent a mass and rugged makeover. Now, on the occasion of Friendship Day, the makers have released a special poster and it looks exciting.

One can see, Nani and his gang are chilling and flaunting their happy faces. There is contentment on every face and this is certainly the perfect still on Friendship Day. In the film, Nani will be seen speaking his dialogues in Telangana slang. Dasara marks Nani’s first Pan India project and it is being made on a massive scale.

For the unversed, the film's story is set in a village situated in Singareni Coal Mines in Godavarikhani (Telangana) in the Peddapalli district. National Award-Winning actress Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing the role of Nani's ladylove in this rustic mass action entertainer.

Meanwhile, check out the latest poster below:

Besides Nani and Keerthy, the film also has Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab in important roles. Music is by Santhosh Narayanan while Sathyan Sooryan ISC is handling cinematography. Navin Nooli is the editor and Avinash Kolla is the production designer of the film, while Vijay Chaganti is the Executive Producer.

Dasara will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

