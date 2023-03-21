Dasara star Keerthy Suresh gifts gold coins to unit members; Here’s how much the actress spent

Keerthy Suresh is one of the most popular actresses in the South. The 30-year-old National Award-winning actress who is mostly seen in Tamil and Telugu films has gained fame and success in a short span. She is super active on Instagram and enjoys a massive fan following. The actress is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Dasara. Besides the promotions, the actress recently made headlines for her gesture towards the unit members of the Dasara team.

Keerthy Suresh’s gift to unit members

According to reports, Keerthy Suresh gifted gold coins to all the crew members of the film on the last day of the shoot. A source revealed that the actress was emotional on the last day and she wanted to give a parting gift to the crew who helped her give her best to the team. So she gifted the 130 members a gold coin of 10 grams each. It is estimated with each gold coin costing anywhere between 50,000 to 55,000 INR, the actress spent rupees 70 lakhs to 75 lakhs on the gift.

About Dasara

The much-awaited film Dasara stars natural star Nani and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. Keerthy essays the character of Vennela. The Telugu-language pan-India movie is a period action-adventure drama written and directed by debutant Srikanth Odela. The film is set in the backdrop of coal mines and has been compared to Allu Arjun’s Pushpa since the release of its first look. Recently, one fan asked Nani on Twitter how Dasara is different from Pushpa and Rangasthalam. Nani’s reply won over his fans as wittily wrote, “Terminator and ddlj are not same coz both srk and Arnold wear a leather jacket ;)” The film is slated to release on the big screen on March 30 and currently, the actors are busy with promotions.

