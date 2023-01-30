Dasara Teaser: Nani's mass transformation will give you goosebumps; The last shot is DOPE
Dasara teaser gives us a glimpse that the film is going to present Nani in a never seen before mass character.
Natural Star Nani's most-awaited Pan India film Dasara has set high expectations right from the first look to the recently released song Dhoom Dhaam. Every bit about the film has hiked curiosity among moviegoers. Now, amidst high expectations, the makers of Nani starrer have unveiled the film's teaser which looks raw, rustic and intriguing. The teaser indeed is filled with wrath and the full rampage of Nani. His characterization, dialogue delivery, mannerisms, and body language will leave you stunned.
Dasara teaser gives us a glimpse that the film is going to present Nani in a never seen before mass character. The last shot where Nani runs his finger across the knife is DOPE! The very first frame shows Dharani played by Nani, standing in front of a massive Ravana effigy. The story is set in the village of Veerlapally, situated in the Godavarikhani neighbourhood of Telangana. Dharani’s world is very wild and his wrath is witnessed when some evil forces disturb the harmony in the village.
Dasara Teaser:
Keerthy Suresh isn’t shown in the teaser but her character is said to be as intense as Nani's in the film.
Srikanth Odela makes his debut as a director with Dasara, mounted on a large scale by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab play an important role in the film. The BGM by by Santhosh Narayanan elevates every frame of the teaser while the cinematography is by Sathyan Sooryan ISC's.
Editor Navin Nooli deserves a special mention for his teaser cut. Production values of SLV Cinemas are top-class. Avinash Kolla is the production designer of the film, and Vijay Chaganti is the Executive Producer.
Dasara will be released worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages on 30th March 2023.
