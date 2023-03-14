Dasara Trailer: Nani goes on a rampage with his rugged avatar in mass action spectacle

The highly anticipated trailer of Dasara starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh is out. The film promises a visual spectacle with high-octane action, Nani's never seen before rugged avatar and an intense storyline. Keerthy Suresh adds the right amount of emotions like love and laughter as Nani's love interest. The film is set to release on March 30.

Nani plays the role of Dharani, who is an alcoholic village ruffian. It is also revealed that when Dharani gets drunk, he doesn't remember anything and the crux revolves around the same. The actor yet again manages to impress the audience with a raw performance. The background music is top-notch as well. The trailer of Dasara manages to live up to the grand expectations and fans can't wait to watch the movie.

Set against the backdrop of the Singareni coal mines in India’s Telangana state, the film revolves around Nani's character and the ruckus he creates after getting intoxicated. In order to get the part just right, the Jersey actor underwent a grand makeover, working on his appearance and speech. The cinematography is a visual feast and the rural setting with coal mines looks solid.

Watch the trailer of Nani's Dasara here

About Dasara

Dasara marks the first pan-Indian release of Nani. The trailer has been released in Lucknow with a grand launch event at a theatre. The trailer also increased the hype of the film as the release of the trailer has already started a trend on social media. The film is slated to release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi on March 30.

The movie features Prakash Raj, Samuthirakani, Deekshith Shetty, Meera Jasmine, Roshan Mathew, Rajendra Prasad, Sai Kumar, Zarina Wahab, Shamna Kasim, and others in supporting roles. Santhosh Narayanan composed the music. Sathyan Sooryan is the director of photography and Naveen Nooli has handled the editing. Dasara, which is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, under the banner Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas, is slated to hit the theatres on March 30, this year.

