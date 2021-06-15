Dasavatharam clocks 13 years: Kamal Haasan says 'the film was a masterclass for him'

Kamal Haasan reminisces the making of Dasavatharam. Calls the film a masterclass for him and speaks about the additional budget requirements for the epic climax.

Kamal Haasan’s 2008 ambitious release Dasavatharam has turned 13. Directed by KS Ravikumar, the sci-fi action thriller sees Kamal in 10 distinct avatars. Asin starred as the female lead of the film. On Monday, Kamal spoke about the unseen journey behind the making of the film and how it was a ‘masterclass’ for him. The film was under production for nearly three years and turned out to be a visual spectacle upon release as it raked in the moolah on the box office. Kamal also wrote the screenplay for the film and met with rejection from multiple directors, unless KS Ravikumar saw the potential in the project.

Speaking on getting director Ravikumar on board, he said the script, “was declined by many directors who said they didn't understand it, and quite unexpectedly Mr. Ravikumar jumped at it. He immediately claimed it a winner on cards and was surprised that it was turned down and asked to make the film while on a telephonic conversation with me at Eldams road. That's how the movie came into being!” Kamal mentioned that towards the end of the filming, during the Tsunami sequence, the makers realized that they needed a crore more to keep the film epic at its end. He was offered to end the film at the train sequence without the Tsunami.

"However, Mr. Ravikumar had fully understood the script and fought tooth and nail to get the climax done as scripted originally and we spent the additional ₹one crore," said Kamal. While concluding the journey of the film he said, “'Dasavatharam' was a masterclass for me on every technical aspect. There were many masters to teach and learn from and cinema was the ultimate master and very forgiving when we failed in some parts, definitely more forgiving than the audience who made it a hit. I can say I learnt democracy during the making of this film.”

