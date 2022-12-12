Daughter Aishwaryaa's birthday note for Rajinikanth is national emotion; Mammootty, Mohanlal wish him

Undoubtedly one of the most celebrated actors of our times, Rajinikanth has turned a year older today on 12th December. As Thalaiva celebrates his 72nd birthday, wishes poured in for the superstar from across the industry. Many who's who from the South took this opportunity to wish the actor. Malayalam Superstar Mammootty took to his Twitter handle and penned the following wish for his Thalapathy co-star, "Happy Birthday Dear @rajinikanth have a great year ahead. Stay Happy, Healthy & Blessed always."

Another prominent member of Mollywood, Mohanlal used social media to wish Rajinikanth, "Wishing my dearest @rajinikanth sir, who is "an emotion of the nation," a very happy birthday! May God always bless you with good health, happiness, and peace of mind."

In addition to this, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect star R Madhavan Tweeted, "Wish you the HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY Yet...@rajinikanth sir.. May gods bless you with the best of health and cheer and praying hard for the very best for you. Love form the bottom of our hearts."

Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya wished her superstar father by dropping an exciting poster from her forthcoming movie Lal Saalam. The picture features a silhouette of Rajinikanth with people cheering for him in the back. Her post on Instagram included a heartfelt note that went, "No amount of praise is enough for you...You make millions happy everyday...You are to be celebrated every single day...today wishing you THE SUPER STAR... MY APPA and OUR ONE AND ONLY THALAIVA the happiest healthiest and the most heartfelt HAPPY BIRTHDAY."