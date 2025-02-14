Daveed Twitter review: Here’s what netizens have to say about Antony Varghese Pepe’s sports drama

Antony Varghese Pepe’s Daveed was released in theaters on February 14, 2025, and opened to mostly positive reports from the audience. But let us take a comprehensive look at what X (formerly Twitter) has to say about the riveting sports drama.

Talking about the movie, a user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Above average/decent one”. Further explaining his feelings about the Antony starrer, he said, “Pepe's efforts and technical sides are the major positives about the film.” Users also revealed that they weren’t quite satisfied with the movie’s ending.

Another user wrote, “A decent, well-edited sports film with impressive action sequences, top-notch production quality, and a strong performance from Antony Varghese Pepe.” However, despite the positive statement, the user gave the film a 3 out of 5, stating that there was nothing special to mention, but it wasn’t bad either.

Calling it the winner of the clash between various Malayalam releases this weekend, a user wrote, “Our boy Antony Varghese Pepe comes with a banger. More to come.”

Another user shared his thoughts on Daveed, lauding the film’s superb first half and undermining its ordinary second half. He also wrote, “Pepe is perfect; the others supported him well. The BGM works well.”

But the main complaint seems to have been about Daveed’s second half, which the user called “too slow”. But overall, he hailed it as a good commercial flick.

Sharing his experience after watching the film, a user wrote, “A very thin story with a generic screenplay; some mass scenes were good. Felt the background score could have been better.”

Talking about the film’s second half, users also complained that the treatment of the scenes was flat and that the practice scenes were not interesting enough.

Check out the Twitter review here:

Daveed is a Malayalam-language sports drama starring Antony Varghese Pepe, Lijo Mol Jose, Saiju Kurup, Vijayaraghavan, and others in key roles. The film has been written by Deepu Rajeevan & Govind Vishnu and directed by Govind Vishnu. Justi Varghese has composed the film’s music.