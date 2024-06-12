David Warner calls Allu Arjun ‘a legend’ after actor DROPS a comment on his look as Pushpa Raj

David Warner is a true Pushpa Raj fan, and he has proved this time and again. He has danced to the Srivalli song from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s film on several occasions.

Similarly, the renowned cricketer once again channeled his inner Pushpa Raj in the latest commercial. He not only donned a similar look to Allu Arjun’s character from the film, but David also delivered hilarious dialogue in Hindi.

While fans were blown away by the Aussie batter’s Hindi-speaking skills and imitation of Pushpa Raj, Allu Arjun also reacted to the commercial.

David Warner turns into Pushpa Raj for his new ad

David Warner took to Instagram to drop a new ad that has left fans of both Allu Arjun and the cricketer in awe. In the commercial, the Australian batsman transformed into Arjun's character, Pushpa Raj, from the hit film. Donning a similar outfit to Pushpa, he then imitates his famous hand gesture from the film.

Further, Warner delivered his dialogue in Hindi, which was clearly the highlight of the commercial. He said, “David naam sunn ke tourist samjhe kya? Fire hai mein ( which roughly translates to - Did you think I am a tourist by hearing my name? I am fire).”

Reacting to the hilarious ad, superstar Allu Arjun dropped laughing, fire, and thumbs-up emojis in the comment section.

Advertisement

More about Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, is the upcoming sequel to the 2021 movie Pushpa: The Rise, both directed by Sukumar.

The film focuses on the journey of Pushpa Raj, a sandalwood smuggler who wants to rise to the ranks of his syndicate and locks horns with many opponents along the way.

Moreover, Pushpa 2 is reported to further delve into the rivalry between Pushpa and SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat that started in the first installment of the film.

The movie also has actors Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, and Anasuya Bharadwaj, among others, in key roles. The highly-anticipated sequel is set to hit the silver screens on August 15, 2024, coinciding with Independence Day.

ALSO READ: PHOTO: Chiranjeevi’s family clicked taking bus ride to Vijayawada ahead of Chandrababu Naidu’s swearing-in ceremony