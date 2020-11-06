David Warner celebrates IPL win by dancing for Allu Arjun’s song Butta Bomma; WATCH video

Along with his teammates, Sunrisers Hyderabad's batsman David Warner was seen dancing for Allu Arjun's song Butta Bomma along with his team.

Butta Bomma song from Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is one of the most loved songs which trended online like wildfire. It goes without saying that the foot-tapping number is loved as fans and celebrities have shared their moves on the songs on social media. The song has Allu Arjun and Pooja Hedge setting the dance floor on fire. Now, a video of David Warner dancing for the song during the celebration of IPL victory has surfaced online. In the video, he can be seen lighting up the dance floor along with his team with the Butta Bomma moves.

David Warner is not only known for his batting, but his is also famous for his hilarious posts on social media. Especially during this period of lockdown, he posted videos where he lip-synched some Telugu films’ dialogues along with his wife Candice Warner. For Butta Bomma, he had danced earlier with his wife and the video went viral on social media. He had also danced to songs like Pakka Local, Mind Block.

Watch the video here:

Butta Bomma is from the film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and S Thaman composed its music. It was produced by S Radhakrishna and Allu Aravind. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the movie was released on January 12, 2020. Apart from Allu Arjun, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has a huge ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, as the female lead, , Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram and Sathyaraj in the supporting roles.

Credits :Instagram

