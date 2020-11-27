David Warner dances for Butta Bomma while fielding as audience cheers on him; WATCH

In the video, which was taken during the ODI between Australia and India, David Warner can be seen dancing for Butta Bomma on field.

Butta Bomma from Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is one of the most loved songs which trended online like wildfire. The song gained a global attention after Australian cricketer David Warner started expressing his love for the peppy number. While the video of his dance moves for the song with his wife made the rounds on social media earlier this year, the cricketer has been sharing his dance video for the song time and time again.

Now, a video has surfaced online, where he can be seen shaking his leg on the cricket field while the audience cheer on him singing the song. This video was apparently taken during the One Day International between Australia and India which happened earlier today. It goes without saying that the foot-tapping number is loved as fans and celebrities have shared their moves on the songs on social media.

See the video here:

The song has Allu Arjun and Pooja Hedge setting the dance floor on fire. Butta Bomma is from the film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and S Thaman composed its music. It was produced by S Radhakrishna and Allu Aravind. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the movie was released on January 12, 2020. Apart from Allu Arjun, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has a huge ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, as the female lead, , Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram and Sathyaraj in the supporting roles.

