David Warner dances to Allu Arjun's viral 'Pushpa' song during World Cup 2023; Here’s how fans reacted

Cricket sensation David Warner surprised the sports and entertainment world with impressive dance moves inspired by Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' style.

David Warner, known for his cricketing skills, made headlines during a high-stakes World Cup 2023 match when he surprised everyone with his Pushpa-style dance moves, a trendsetter originally popularized by Allu Arjun himself. In a mesmerizing moment that instantly went viral, the cricket star flawlessly recreated Allu Arjun's iconic Pushpa step, leaving the audience in awe.

This incredible tribute to the cult favorite Pushpa dance moves not only thrilled fans but also cemented the global appeal of the film. The video of Warner's dance performance, set to the popular Srivalli track from the movie, has taken social media by storm, with fans and celebrities alike applauding his enthusiasm and talent.

David Warner on the dance floor

The film Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 featuring the National Award-winning Allu Arjun, took the world by storm upon its release and continues to captivate audiences globally.

The fever surrounding Allu Arjun's performance in Pushpa has not only transcended borders but also reached the hearts of many celebrities. Audiences worldwide have hailed his performance as one of the best delivered on screen.

More about Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun was last seen in the film Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 itself, which went on to become a big hit all over India and was well-received by audiences from all regions alike. His unique larger-than-life characterization made the film and character into a cult phenomenon. The film directed by Sukumar saw Rashmika Mandanna in the leading role along with Fahadh Faasil and Sunil in prominent roles. The music of the film was also a chartbuster with composer DSP handling the tracks.

The magic of Pushpa extends beyond the silver screen, proving that its influence has the power to transcend even the realm of cricket. With Allu Arjun gearing up for Pushpa 2: The Rule, the excitement among fans is palpable, and they simply can't wait for the next installment to hit the theaters.

