  1. Home
  2. entertainment

David Warner dancing to Allu Arjun’s Ramuloo Ramulaa with wife Candice and daughter Indi is too cute to miss

David Warner wins heart with his performance on Allu Arjun’s Ramuloo Ramulaa in his recent video.
188747 reads Mumbai Updated: May 13, 2020 01:21 pm
David Warner dancing to Allu Arjun’s Ramuloo Ramulaa with wife Candice and daughter Indi is too cute to missDavid Warner dancing to Allu Arjun’s Ramuloo Ramulaa with wife Candice and daughter Indi is too cute to miss
  • 4
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Allu Arjun has been basking in the success of his last release Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The movie was a big hit among the audience and the viewers were in awe of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde’s performance. Interestingly, the movie’s songs have also been a rage among the audience and have been ruling the charts for a while. In fact, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo songs are not just a big hit among the Indian audience but have been winning hearts in the international market as well.

And while several celebrities are often seen singing praises for the movie and its song, looks like Australian cricketer David Warner also can’t get enough of the songs. In fact, the ace cricketer recently took it to social media and shared an entertaining video wherein he was seen grooving to the tunes of Ramuloo Ramulaa from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. In the video, he was accompanied by wife Candice who was seen matching the steps with Warner. While the couple won our hearts with the moves, it was their little daughter Indi who stole the show as she was seen copying David and Candice’s steps. Warner captioned the video as, “He and she are back again @candywarner1 thoughts?? What’s the song?? #challengeaccepted #next #family #fun @alluarjunonline.”

Take a look at David Warner and Candice’s shaking a leg on Ramuloo Ramulaa:

To note, this isn’t the first time that the Warner has grooved to Allu Arjun’s song. Earlier, the ace cricketer had a shaken a leg on Butta Bomma song from the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
Anonymous 1 day ago

Allu Arjun you are super hero

Anonymous 2 days ago

Kevvu keka

Anonymous 2 days ago

Smashed it out of the park David..

Anonymous 3 days ago

Wow! Nailed It!!!

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement