David Warner dancing to Allu Arjun’s Ramuloo Ramulaa with wife Candice and daughter Indi is too cute to miss

David Warner wins heart with his performance on Allu Arjun’s Ramuloo Ramulaa in his recent video.

Allu Arjun has been basking in the success of his last release Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The movie was a big hit among the audience and the viewers were in awe of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde’s performance. Interestingly, the movie’s songs have also been a rage among the audience and have been ruling the charts for a while. In fact, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo songs are not just a big hit among the Indian audience but have been winning hearts in the international market as well.

And while several celebrities are often seen singing praises for the movie and its song, looks like Australian cricketer David Warner also can’t get enough of the songs. In fact, the ace cricketer recently took it to social media and shared an entertaining video wherein he was seen grooving to the tunes of Ramuloo Ramulaa from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. In the video, he was accompanied by wife Candice who was seen matching the steps with Warner. While the couple won our hearts with the moves, it was their little daughter Indi who stole the show as she was seen copying David and Candice’s steps. Warner captioned the video as, “He and she are back again @candywarner1 thoughts?? What’s the song?? #challengeaccepted #next #family #fun @alluarjunonline.”

Take a look at David Warner and Candice’s shaking a leg on Ramuloo Ramulaa:

To note, this isn’t the first time that the Warner has grooved to Allu Arjun’s song. Earlier, the ace cricketer had a shaken a leg on Butta Bomma song from the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

