David Warner dons Allu Arjun's look from Pushpa 2; Fans demand a comeback in IPL's SRH

David Warner is one of the most well-regarded cricketers, who has maintained a good track record in the international game. However, film lovers are more familiar with his funny tik tok videos, memes, and trolls, where he inserts himself into some of the most popular film scenes and posters. He is as dedicated to Telugu cinema as he is to the game of cricket. He is a self-confessed Allu Arjun fan and, in the past, has shared many memes with Allu Arjun, where he inserted himself into Allu Arjun’s place, thus making him a fan favorite

David Warner’s funny Instagram post

In his latest attempt at editing himself into an iconic Allu Arjun film, he chooses the latest sensation, the first-look poster for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule. The cricketer posted the poster on his Instagram handle, where he used his own photo instead of Allu Arjun wearing a saree with paint smashed on his face and a gun in hand. The poster is sure to get anyone to take notice and have a good laugh. David Warner writes in his post, “Tried UPI for the first time... no points for guessing who I sent this to” Fans have been having a great time responding to his post and the poster is sure to go viral in the coming days.

Pushpa 2: The Rule Cast and Crew

The film will have two more different avatars in the film that is currently in production. Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most anticipated films of the year and is one of the most expensive films in the career of Allu Arjun to date. The film will have Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Faasil as the main lead along with the rest of the supporting characters from the first part. The film will have music and score composed by hitmaker Devi Sri Prasad and is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The film is expected to release towards the end of this year.

