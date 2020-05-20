David Warner grooves to Jr NTR's Pakka Local on his birthday & it'll make you want to wear your dancing shoes

One of his popular songs is Pakka Local from the movie Janatha Garage and guess what? Australian international cricketer David Warner grooves to the same track as he wishes Jr NTR on his birthday.

South star Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao also known as Jr NTR celebrates his 37th birthday today, May 20 and his die-hard fans just can't keep calm. Twitter is filled with special birthday wishes, posters, photos and creatives shared by his fans from across the country. The grandson of legendary Telugu actor N.T. Rama Rao, Jr NTR has earned a massive fan following for his powerful roles in films like Temper (2015), Nannaku Prematho (2016), Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (2018) among many. His songs and crazy dance moves in the films are as popular as his roles. One of his popular songs is Pakka Local from the movie Janatha Garage and guess what? Australian international cricketer David Warner grooves to the same track as he wishes Jr NTR on his birthday.

David Warner took to Instagram and shared a video of him dancing to the song with his wife Candice. He wrote, "Happy birthday @jrntr have a great day. We tried but wow the dance is fast." After dancing to Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma and Ramuloo Ramulaa, David Warner has surprised his fans once again by dancing to another popular Telugu song. The international cricketer is won the hearts of the Telugu audience. He should soon do a film in Telugu, don't you think?

Check out the video below:

Also Read: Ram Charan wishes his RRR co-star Jr NTR on his birthday with an unseen pic; Says 'I owe you a return gift'

On the work front, Jr NTR will share the screenspace with Ram Charan in SS Rajamouli's RRR. It is one of the most highly anticipated films. The film also stars and along with international stars Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris in supporting roles. The film will hit the screens next year in January.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×