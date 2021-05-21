David Warner leaves fans amazed as he deepfakes himself as Dhanush in Rowdy Baby song on popular demand

David Warner’s new video deepfaking as Dhanush is winning the social media for all the right reasons.

Renowned Australian cricketer David Warner has been quite popular not just on the cricket ground but also in the Tollywood industry. After all, he has garnered a lot of attention courtesy his dance videos on social media wherein he was seen grooving on popular Tollywood tracks. Needless to say, his videos were a complete rage among the fans. And while he took a break from these videos, David is back with yet another video on public demand and it has once again taken the social media by a storm.

In the video, David had deepfaked himself as Dhanush in the popular song Rowdy Baby. This peppy number happened to be from his 2018 release Maari 2 wherein Dhanush was seen grooving with Sai Pallavi and it had was quite popular among the fans. David has certainly nailed it in the video and the video is going viral on social media. He had captioned the video as, “Back by popular demand name it please @dhanushkraja #smile #heisbetter #iwish #maari2 @saipallavi.senthamarai.”

Take a look at David Warner’s recent video grooving to Rowdy Baby song:

Meanwhile, the fans are all gaga over David’s video and have been hailing him in the comment section stating that the Australian crickter cum social media star is back in form. An Instagram user wrote, “Boss is back”. On the other hand, one of the users also suggested him to make a debut in Tollywood movies and commented, “Why don’t you try in a Tollywood movie? If you, you will be the sensation in Telugu states! Theatres are waiting for you.”

