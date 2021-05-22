David Warner makes Tollywood fans go gaga as he deepfakes himself as Allu Arjun in Ramulo Ramula song

David Warner has often danced for the song Butta Bomma from Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

After Butta Bomma, the second popular song in Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is Ramulo Ramula. Now, the song gained a special attention from Tollywood’s favourite cricketer David Warner. The cricketer is well known for his love for Tollywood songs. While he took a break from dancing, he shared a deepfake video yesterday, where he morphed his face in place of Dhanush’s for the song Rowdy Baby from Maari 2. He added that several fans asked him to do the song.

Now, he has shared yet another video, where he has deepfaked and morphed Allu Arjun’s face in the film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo for the song Ramulo Ramula. The song has now gained global attention after the Australian cricketer shared the video. The song’s original version has Allu Arjun and Pooja Hedge setting the dance floor on fire. Ramulo Ramula is from the film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and S Thaman composed its music. It was produced by S Radhakrishna and Allu Aravind.

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the movie was released on January 12, 2020. Apart from Allu Arjun, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has a huge ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, , Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram and Sathyaraj in the supporting roles. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa, while Pooja Hegde has a bunch of films in her kitty including Radhe Shyam, Most Eligible Bachelor and the yet to be titled film with Thalapathy Vijay.

