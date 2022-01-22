David Warner recreates Allu Arjun’s Pushpa song Srivalli in his own style; See how the superstar reacted

Just like everyone else, the Pushpa fever has reached Australian cricketer David Warner too as he has also jumped onto the trend on Instagram. Warner, who enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram, is known for making trending videos on his ‘gram. Now, the 35-year-old cricketer gave his own twist to recreate South superstar Allu Arjun’s hook steps from the song Srivalli from the movie Pushpa: The Rise. As soon as David shared the video, it garnered the attention of over a million people. Celebs and fans left several comments on the post.

While sharing the dance video, David wrote, “#pushpa What’s next?” Allu Arjun also could not resist commenting on the post and reacted with emoticons. To which David replied, “You’ll have to show me next time I am town brother @alluarjunonline saami saami next @candywarner I need to get her involved.” His fans also reacted to the post. A fan wrote, “Next we want your debut in Indian cinema.” Another fan wrote, “Pushpa…pushpa Warner.” They also demanded him to perform on the movie’s other hit song Saami Saami in the next video.

See David Warner’s post here

See Allu Arjun’s reaction here:

Pushpa: The Rise stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and Dhananjaya in pivotal roles. Popular star Samantha also appeared in a special song titled 'Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava'. The song ended up becoming a chartbuster and several fans have recreated their own covers on it. The film is directed by Sukumar and is now streaming on an OTT platform.

