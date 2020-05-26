David Warner shows off his batting skills on Mahesh Babu's song and Rashmika Mandanna can't stop laughing

After dancing to Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma and Ramuloo Ramulaa from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, David Warner has shared a hilarious video of him showing off his batting skills on Mahesh Babu's song.

Australian cricketer and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner is leaving his fans surprised with back to back Tik Tok videos on South Indian actors. After dancing to Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma and Ramuloo Ramulaa from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, David Warner has shared a hilarious video of him showing off his batting skills on Mahesh Babu's song. He used Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' mass song 'Mind Block' creatively for shadow batting. David Warner took to Instagram and shared a video of him showing off his batting skills.

However, what caught our eyes is the caption of his IG video. The Australian Cricketer wrote, "Shadow batting and then you hear the wife and kids are home... see ya later guys."

Rashmika Mandanna just can't stop laughing reading the caption. The Dear Comrade actress took to IG story and commented, "Burst out laughing reading the caption."

David Warner is making the best use of this lockdown and is spending much of his time with kids. Earlier, he had enacted a dialogue from Mahesh Babu’s Superhit South Indian movie Pokiri. The film released in 2006.

Here's what Rashmika Mandanna has to say about David Warner's latest Tik Tok video:

The Australian cricketer is not only tripping on South Indian songs but is also making videos of him dancing to Bollywood tracks. He recently danced to song Bala.

