David Warner, wife Candice groove to Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma and you can't miss tiny tot's appearance; Watch

David Warner took to social media and shared a video of him dancing to Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma song from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and its super cute.
David Warner, wife Candice groove to Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma and you can't miss tiny tot's appearance; Watch
Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which released this year in January is creating a buzz even after months of its release. The film managed to leave the audience amazed even at international level. The Butta Bomma song from the film is still taking social media. After Disha Patani and Shilpa Shetty, Australian Cricketer David Warner has expressed his love for this Telugu song. David Warner took to social media and shared a video of him dancing to Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma song from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The heartthrob is seen dancing with his wife Candice and its a heartwarming video that will bring a smile on your face for a bit amid heartbreaking news on social media. 

Taking to Instagram, David wrote, "get out of your comfort zone people." However, we can't get enough the adorable tiny appearance of their daughter Indi in the video. This video is sure to bring a smile on your face. Bunny was quick enough to reply and thanked David Warner for dancing to it. Candice also shared the video on her IG and wrote, "Indi stealing the show. #buttabomma." 

It’s tiktok time #buttabomma get out of your comfort zone people lol @candywarner1

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on

Also Read: Watch: Shilpa Shetty's sizzling dance to Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma from Ala Vaikunthapurramloo wins hearts 

David Warner has three daughters, Isla Rose, Ivy-Mae and Indi-Rae. 

Talking about Allu Arjun, he will be seen next in Sukumar's Pushpa, starring Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role. The shooting of the film will go on floors post lockdown. 

