Days after Allu Aravind’s dig at Game Changer’s box office collection, Ram Charan unfollows Allu Arjun on social media; REPORTS

The Mega family of Telugu cinema has been in the limelight lately, with buzz suggesting an ongoing feud between the members. More prominently, it has been actor Allu Arjun whose name has time and again propped up on the headlines, claiming a tiff between him and the members of his extended family.

And now, it is reported that Allu Arjun’s cousin and actor Ram Charan has unfollowed the former on social media. One look at the Game Changer star’s Instagram handle and it is quite evident that he does not follow AA.

Quite interestingly, Ram Charan still continues to follow Allu Arjun’s sibling Allu Sirish. On the other hand, the Pushpa 2 star does not follow anyone on his Instagram account, besides his wife Sneha Reddy.

While this new update has already done quite a few rounds on social media, it is still unclear why this has unfurled. Many naysayers have even suggested that RC unfollowed Allu Arjun after the latter’s father, Allu Aravind, recently took a dig at Game Changer’s debacle at the box office during an event.

It is crucial to note at this point that none of the members from the Mega family have ever commented on the gossip surrounding news of conflict between Allu Arjun and others.

In fact, on the contrary, it was Chiranjeevi who recently heaped praises on his nephew Allu Arjun on his massive success with Pushpa 2.

Speaking at an event for the upcoming film Laila, the megastar urged how audiences must treat all the mega heroes in the same spirit and not forge unnecessary hate and brew spite against each other.

Expressing how proud he was of Allu Arjun’s success with Pushpa 2, Chiranjeevi had said, “Everyone should be together. We have so many heroes in our house. We all get together every time. We do everything. Does saying that make our image any less? How come the whistles started as soon as Pawan Kalyan appeared on AV? I should be proud of that. Pushpa 2 was a big hit... I am proud of that blockbuster!”