Days after battling viral fever, Vishal REACTS to audience response for Madha Gaja Raja

Actor Vishal’s wholesome family entertainer Madha Gaja Raja finally made it to the silver screen after 12 years. He also grabbed attention lately since he battled a high fever yet did not miss attending a pre-release event for his much-awaited movie. Now, seeing the overwhelming response his film is receiving, the actor has extended a note of gratitude to his fans.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Vishal shared a clip of himself visiting a theater where his film Madha Gaja Raja was being screened.

Check out the video here:

Along with the video, he penned a heartfelt note, expressing his gratitude to the fans who have flocked to theaters to watch his film and have already made it a huge success.

An excerpt from his post read, “My, oh, my, thank you, God, both above and below (audience). Finally, #MadhaGajaRaja has made it to the theatres and has lived up to the expectations. What a response, can't ask for more. Humongous response all over. Seeing a theatre full of crowds is what makes an actor work harder. Thank you, my lovely audience and fans.”

For the unversed, the actor paid an unexpected visit to a movie theater a few days ago, where Madha Gaja Raja was being screened for the media.

Interacting with the press during the visit, Vishal acknowledged the innumerable messages and well-wishes he received from fans after a viral video surfaced showing him shivering due to fever while attending the pre-release event of his film.

He assured everyone that he is doing well, is fit and fine, and ready to get back on track. Moreover, he dismissed rumors about his ill health and denied reports that he had been admitted to a hospital.

