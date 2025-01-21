Days after being granted bail, Darshan Thoogudeepa files petition in Bangalore City court for return of seized money

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding the murder and death of an individual.

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was arrested and tried in court for the murder of his 33-year-old fan Renukaswamy. After all criminal proceedings and a period of imprisonment, he, along with his accomplices Pavithra Gowda and others, were granted bail on December 13, 2024.

And now, nearly a month after his release from jail, the actor has sought the Bangalore Court to return the money seized from him during the trial of the case. Darshan cited basic sustenance and fulfilment of daily needs as the reason behind the petition that he has filed.

For the unversed, as per the report by Hindustan Times Kannada, a massive amount of Rs. 37.40 lakhs was seized from his house, along with another Rs. 3 lakh given by his wife, Vijaylakshmi, which was retrieved.

This money was allegedly kept at home by the actor to destroy the evidence in the murder case and thereafter spend it on other necessities.

In his new petition now, Darshan Thoogudeepa has highlighted that although he was given bail, this money which had been seized from him has not been returned. As per sources, the investigating officer in the still ongoing case is expected to object to his petition.

Meanwhile, in other news, a report by TOI has also claimed that all the accused in the Renukaswamy murder case have been ordered to make an appearance at the court again on February 15.

