DC Movie Review: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film is a rollercoaster of action and raw mayhem with Wamiqa Gabbi charming as ever

DC, starring Lokesh Kanagaraj in the lead role, was released in theaters on August 7, 2026, marking the director's debut as a lead actor. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the action thriller features Wamiqa Gabbi as the co-lead.

If you're planning to watch the film in theaters this week, here's the Pinkvilla review for you to check out.

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The Plot

DC follows the story of Devadas, a rebel in an outlaw group who stands against the systemic hardships faced by people. Along with his crew, he survives by swindling from those in power, making them prime targets for the authorities.

However, things take a turn when officers mistreat an innocent man and take his money, prompting Devadas to retaliate. This leads an officer to spearhead an investigation against the crew, setting off a chain of intense events.

Meanwhile, the outlaw crosses paths with Chandra and decides to help her escape her troubled life. Eventually, she joins him on his journey.

What unfolds in the lives of Devadas and Chandra, and whether they manage to survive the odds, forms the rest of the story.

What works in DC

DC is pure action bliss, staying true to the core of a well-written screenplay. The film takes its time during the first 20–30 minutes to establish its characters and build its world. From that point onward, it steadily raises the stakes while maintaining a consistent rhythm, allowing both the action and the characters to develop a strong connection with the audience.

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Many action films tend to overlook meaningful character development or fail to give their stories an emotional core. However, the writing here proves that building emotionally engaging characters is just as important, even in a film packed with guns and glory.

With impressive performances by Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi, the film stands out as a gripping action entertainer. Despite a slight dip in the second half, the pacing never becomes a concern, with the narrative remaining crisp throughout.

Similar to Arun Matheswaran's previous ventures, this film remains thoroughly entertaining and once again showcases his strengths as a director, particularly in this genre. Whether it's Rocky, Saani Kaayidham, or Captain Miller, the director stays true to his signature style without forcing unnecessary commercial elements into the narrative.

However, the true hero, beyond the cast and writers, is Anirudh Ravichander. DC serves as a remarkable canvas for the composer, who experiments with a rich fusion of classical, rock, and country influences to create an exceptional soundtrack. Every track in DC speaks volumes and plays a major role in delivering the film's cinematic highs, elevating every key moment and making him the soul of the movie.

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Watch the trailer here:

What doesn’t work in DC

Despite being an excellent watch, DC experiences a slight dip in momentum during the second half. Following a power-packed interval, the narrative slows down briefly before the climax delivers a satisfying payoff.

Moreover, much like the director's previous film, DC doesn't hold back when it comes to action. Keeping that in mind, it may not be the ideal choice for viewers who prefer less intense action or are uncomfortable with graphic sequences.

The Performances

Lokesh Kanagaraj knocks it out of the park with his acting debut. Having previously delivered acclaimed action entertainers like Kaithi, Leo, and Vikram as a director, he proves that he can bring the same intensity and conviction to the characters he portrays, making him a compelling action lead.

On the other hand, Wamiqa Gabbi is charming and captivating as Chandra, establishing a layered dynamic with Devadas. She elevates the character with confidence and consistently steals the spotlight.

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The Verdict

DC is an exhilarating blend of action and raw intensity. Backed by strong technical execution, impressive performances, and loosely adapted elements from the classic Devadas, this action entertainer is well worth experiencing in theaters, especially if you're a fan of straightforward, high-energy action films.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

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